How Makenzi's influence led to school drop out in 2025

Mass graves at Shakahola after bodies were exhumed on April 25, 2023. [ AFP]

Teachers from Busia and Siaya counties have told the Mombasa High Court that several learners did not return to school for the second term of 2025 because of the teaching of convicted cult leader Paul Nthenge Makenzi, who is charged with the Kwa Binzaro massacre in Kilifi County's Malindi area.

Makenzi, who a fortnight ago was convicted for the murder of 191 people, all but one of whom were children, and seven co-accused are facing a second case of murder linked to the murder of at least 20 people inside Kwa Binzaro Forest in the expansive Chakama Forest in Kilifi County.