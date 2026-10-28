How Judiciary is readying to handle 2027 elections- Koome

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Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Chief Justice Martha Koome says the Judiciary is preparing to resolve disputes arising from the 2027 General Election independently, fairly and within strict legal timelines.

Speaking in Shanzu, Mombasa on Wednesday, October 28, Koome said election disputes often involve complex legal questions about evidence and electoral processes, requiring courts to have the necessary skills, systems and resources.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that the courts have the institutional capacity, professional competence and operational systems necessary to administer electoral justice effectively,” she said.

Beginning this week, the Kenya Judiciary Academy and the Judiciary Committee on Elections will roll out a phased Election Dispute Resolution Programme targeting more than 400 judges and other judicial staff.

About 40 trainers have already undergone specialised training and are expected to train their colleagues.

“The programme is designed to strengthen the capacity of our courts to resolve electoral disputes competently, consistently, impartially and within the timelines prescribed by law,” she said.

The training will cover constitutional and statutory election laws, pre-election disputes, election petitions, jurisdiction, scrutiny and recounts, results management and transmission, emerging electoral jurisprudence and appeals.

It will also address digital evidence, electoral technology, active case management and professional ethics.

The CJ further said the Judiciary was strengthening its staffing, systems and technology while assessing the logistical and budgetary requirements needed to handle election cases efficiently.

Effective case management, she said, would help courts meet statutory deadlines without compromising litigants’ right to a fair hearing.

“Our objective is to minimise avoidable administrative delays while safeguarding the right of every litigant to a fair hearing,” she said.

The Judiciary will also improve public communication to provide accurate information about cases before the courts, judicial procedures and the principles guiding decisions.

Koome reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to independence, impartiality and integrity, urging judges to administer justice without fear or favour.

She also called on politicians and their supporters to respect judicial independence and use constitutional and legal channels to resolve disputes.

“Political disagreements must be pursued through lawful channels, and judicial proceedings must be allowed to run their course without intimidation, improper influence or undue pressure,” she said.