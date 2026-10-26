Police linked to murders of Mbobu, Mutiso detained for 14 days

Audio By Vocalize

Inspector Sang had allegedly gone into hiding after the killing of Dr Mutiso and was arrested on October 24, 2026. [Nnacy Gitonga, Standard]

Fugitive Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang has been detained for two more weeks over the murders of city lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu and Dr Victoria Mutiso as DCI detectives complete investigations.

This is after Milimani Magistrate Paul Mutai on Monday allowed an application by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to have Inspector Sang detained for a further 14 days to enable detectives to complete investigations into his alleged role in the two high-profile killings.

In his ruling, Magistrate Mutai ordered that the officer be held at Kilimani Police Station until November 19, 2026, when the matter will be mentioned for further directions.

“I therefore direct that the respondent will be detained at Kilimani Police Station for 14 days to enable police to complete investigations, including metal assessment and recording of a statement,” the magistrate ruled.

In an affidavit filed in court, DCI detective Corporal Romana Oduor urged the court to grant the additional detention period to allow investigators to conduct searches, pursue possible recoveries, record Sang’s statement and subject him to a mental assessment before plea-taking.

The court heard that the DCI was investigating Inspector Sang over the murders of lawyer Mbobu and mental health expert Dr Mutiso, whose killings occurred nearly a year apart.

Oduor stated that Inspector Sang had allegedly gone into hiding after the killing of Dr Mutiso and was arrested on October 24, 2026, during an intelligence-led operation in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

According to the detective, Sang was transferred from Eldoret Police Station to Nairobi on October 25 and detained at Kilimani Police Station pending his court appearance.

Oduor told the court that Dr Mutiso was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, in Upper Hill, Nairobi, while inside a motor vehicle registration number KDJ 609.

She said investigators documented the scene and recovered two spent cartridges and two bullet fragments, which were submitted for forensic examination

The detective further stated that a Mini Jericho pistol, serial number 47302127, was recovered and examined, with ballistics tests allegedly linking the firearm to the cartridges and bullet fragments recovered during the investigation

“Investigations have since established that the said firearm had been issued to the respondent (Inspector Sang),” Oduor stated in the affidavit.

She also disclosed that, on July 7, 2026, before her death, Dr Mutiso had reported an earlier armed attack near Junction Mall along Ngong Road

According to the affidavit, two armed individuals riding on a motorcycle confronted the deceased and pointed a gun at her, but she managed to escape and subsequently reported the incident at Kilimani Police Station.

“The respondent is suspected to be amongst the masterminds of the heinous act,” the detective stated.

In a separate allegation, Oduor linked Sang to the murder of Mbobu, who was killed on September 9, 2025.

She alleged that investigations had established that the inspector played a key role in planning the lawyer’s killing and was expected to be charged alongside other suspects already facing charges in the case

The detective further argued that other suspected participants remained at large, creating a risk of collusion, flight or concealment or destruction of evidence

Sang, through his lawyer, did not oppose the application but urged the court to grant the detectives seven days instead of the 14 days sought by the State.

However, while allowing the application, the magistrate noted that the prosecution had presented compelling reasons to warrant the continued detention of the officer as investigations into the two murders continue.

The court observed that the allegations against Sang were serious and took judicial notice that his alleged accomplices were already facing murder charges before the High Court.

The magistrate said it would not serve the interests of justice to deny the prosecution the full period requested, given the outstanding investigative steps and the seriousness of the offences facing the suspect.