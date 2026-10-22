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Man accused of killing girlfriend, sending family video to be detained for 14 days

By Nancy Gitonga | Oct. 22, 2026
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Nelson Ambia accused of killing Feruz Hussein at their rented home in Sunton, Kasarani, before sharing the video with her family. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A man accused of strangling his girlfriend, filming her lifeless body and allegedly sending the footage to her family, will remain in custody for 14 days as detectives investigate her murder.

Nelson Ambia, who appeared in court wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words “bad boy”, was arrested in Naivasha after detectives launched a manhunt over the killing of Feruz Hussein at their rented home in Sunton, Kasarani.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Joan Mati on Wednesday ordered that Ambia remain in custody as investigators pursue crucial leads, including the origin of a disturbing video allegedly recorded after Hussein’s death and circulated to members of her family.

Detective Amos Menza, attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kasarani, told the court that the footage required forensic examination to establish its source and verify the circumstances under which it was recorded and shared.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Ambia and Hussein had been in a relationship for a long time and were living together in a rented house in Sunton.

Investigators allege that a misunderstanding arose between the couple on September 30, prompting Ambia to kill Hussein.

Menza told the court that after the alleged killing, Ambia recorded a video showing Hussein’s lifeless body lying on a bed and sent it to his sister, Lavender Kasiti, his brother, Fradian Achevi, and the deceased’s mother.

The footage allegedly showed Hussein lying dead, with a man’s voice heard saying, “Pumzika Kwa Amani” (Rest in peace).

Hussein’s brother reportedly received the footage and subsequently reported the matter to Sunton Police Station, prompting officers to visit the couple’s residence, where they found her body on the bed.

The body was later moved to Kenyatta University Funeral Home for preservation and examination.

An autopsy conducted on October 15 established strangulation as the cause of death, according to the investigating officer’s affidavit.

Detectives are also pursuing Hussein’s missing mobile phone, which the investigator alleged Ambia took and used to threaten members of the deceased’s family.

Ambia was arrested on October 20 at a hideout in Naivasha, Nakuru County, and taken to DCI Kasarani as detectives prepared to pursue murder charges against him.

In seeking his continued detention, investigators argued that they needed time to record witness statements, conduct a mental assessment to establish his fitness to stand trial, analyse the video and complete other investigative procedures.

The DCI also sought time to forward the investigation file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and advice on whether Ambia should be charged.

Police further opposed his release on bond, describing him as a flight risk because he allegedly had no fixed abode and could disappear if released before the investigations were completed.

However, the court observed that living in rented accommodation was not, on its own, sufficient reason to classify a suspect as a flight risk.

The alleged flight to Naivasha nevertheless factored into the court's assessment of whether Ambia would be available for the investigation and subsequent court proceedings.

Ambia asked the court to grant investigators 15 days to complete their work.

He also urged detectives to investigate three separate incidents in which he claimed a group of men attacked him and inflicted serious injuries.

The court directed detectives to complete their investigations within 14 days, with the matter scheduled for mention on November 5, 2026, for an update.

Ambia is expected to face murder charges under Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

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Related Topics

Nelson Ambia Murder Suspect Feruz Hussein Feruz Hussein Murder
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