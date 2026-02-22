Man kills girlfriend before surrendering to police

Audio By Vocalize

37-year-old surrenders after killing girlfriend in Uasin Gishu. [File, Standard]

A 37-year-old man strangled his girlfriend to death at Kapymit area in Uasin Gishu County before he surrendered to the police, the court heard.

The murder shocked the packed court in Eldoret when the Police explained that after committing the offense, the suspect fled to his home county of Nandi until February 17, 2026.

He surrendered to Kabujoi police station in Aldai Sub-County when he sensed danger of being attacked by villagers.

According to the officer, Jonah Kiplimo attacked his fiancée, strangled her, following a domestic fight at their one-roomed house in an incident that sent shock waves in the area.



He was transported from Kabujoi police station in Nandi to Eldoret Law court, where the investigating police officer, Rachael Kiptoo, filed a miscellaneous application before the Senior Resident Magistrate Daniel Sitati.

Kiptoo asked the court to allow him hold the suspect for 21 more days pending completion of investigations into the murder incident.

The police investigator narrated how the suspect informed them, while at Kibojoi, that he picked a quarrel with the deceased at their house in Kapyemit location, which resulted in her death.



She told the court they are yet to record statements from crucial witnesses, adding that a postmortem has not been conducted on the body of the deceased to ascertain the cause of the death.



The police further emphasized the nature of the offence under investigation and that, upon completion of the investigation, the suspect might be charged with the offence of murder.



“Your honor, my prayer is that you grant us 21 days, and if possible, let the suspect be detained at Eldoret central police station to enable us complete the investigation. We want to revisit the scene for further information and conduct more interrogation, including the postmortem examination,” the officer stated.



The suspect caused a stir in court when he told the Presiding magistrate that he was opposed to prayers by the investigating officer to be held at Eldoret Central police station for 21 days.



“Your honour, a request by the investigating officer that I be held in police custody for 21 days for them to complete their investigation into the said murder incident is not favoring me. I don’t see any reason why they should take such a long time,” said Kiplimo.

However, in his response, the Magistrate stated that the 21 days are relevant due to the nature of the offense.



The case will be mentioned on March 16, 2026.