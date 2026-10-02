DNA of five men found in Tob Cohen murder probe

Sarah Wairimu before the Kibera High Court during the Tob Cohen murder trial. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The mystery surrounding who entered Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen’s Kitisuru residence before his death has deepened after a forensic analyst revealed DNA profiles of five unidentified men recovered from items collected during investigations.

Former Government Analyst John Mungai on Thursday told the Kibera High Court that forensic tests generated DNA profiles from pillows, a steering wheel, a metallic door, a white towel and other items collected from Cohen’s home and vehicles.