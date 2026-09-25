COFEK moves to block Sh93.68b Gulf Energy oil deal over secrecy

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) has moved to court seeking orders to halt implementation of a 25-year crude oil deal worth Sh93.68 billion between Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL) and Gulf Energy.
COFEK, through its Secretary General Stephen Mutoro, wants the High Court to suspend the alleged controversial multibillion-shilling crude oil deal pending the determination of the case, citing secrecy and unresolved questions over its award.
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