Lands official, wife to forfeit Sh426 million fortune over unexplained wealth

The Anti-Corruption High Court has ordered a Lands Ministry officer at Thika to forfeit more than Sh426 million in 18 properties and three high-end vehicles valued at Sh11 million to the government.
In his judgment, Justice Bernard Musyoki ruled that Felix Mecha Nyakundi could not provide a plausible explanation for how he amassed his wealth, alongside money transacted and wealth registered to his wife, Stella Nyaboke Otwori and a hotel company under his daughter’s name, Corazon.
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