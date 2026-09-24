Lands official, wife to forfeit Sh426 million fortune over unexplained wealth

Lands official and wife ordered to forfeit Sh233.6m in assets over unexplained wealth. [File, Courtesy]

The Anti-Corruption High Court has ordered a Lands Ministry officer at Thika to forfeit more than Sh426 million in 18 properties and three high-end vehicles valued at Sh11 million to the government.

In his judgment, Justice Bernard Musyoki ruled that Felix Mecha Nyakundi could not provide a plausible explanation for how he amassed his wealth, alongside money transacted and wealth registered to his wife, Stella Nyaboke Otwori and a hotel company under his daughter’s name, Corazon.