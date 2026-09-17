Court dismisses Masengeli bid to stop USIU graduation in PhD dissertation processing row

Court rejects Masengeli’s bid to halt USIU graduation over his PhD dissertation. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has suffered a major setback after the High Court rejected his plea to suspend United States International University (USIU) Africa graduation in a row over his PhD dissertation clearance.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi, in her ruling, said that although the police boss has a legitimate expectation to graduate on September 26, 2026, he did not produce evidence to show that either the university or his internal supervisor had committed that he would graduate in this cohort of graduands.