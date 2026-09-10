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IPOA keen on unmasking Kiprotich's abductors

By Hudson Gumbihi | Sep. 10, 2026
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IPOA is working to identify four police officers allegedly involved in the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich. [Courtesy, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is trying to establish the identity of four police officers involved in the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich.

In an update on the progress of the probe, the Authority said that, as it strives to unmask the officers who abducted Kiprotich on September 1, 2026, it had identified potentially relevant CCTV and dashboard camera footage as well as obtained records relating to a vehicle of interest.

The Authority indicated that it had visited and processed both primary and secondary scenes, recorded statements from the victim and a key witness, engaged relevant institutions and persons including The Standard Group, Kenya National Highways Authority and National Transport and Safety Authority.

“Further investigative activities are ongoing. These include securing and analysing available digital and documentary evidence, recording additional statements, processing the vehicle of interest, and establishing the identity and involvement, if any, of officers implicated in the incident,” said IPOA.

The officers are said to be attached to the Operations Support Unit (OSU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and headed by Zachary Kariuki. The four officers trailed Kiprotich before ambushing him at a choke point at the Gilgil Weighbridge along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

The officers forced Kiprotich into another car, which they drove around at night before dumping him in Ikalakala village, near Masiga dam in Machakos County. Kiprotich sought refuge in a nearby homestead before reaching out to colleagues who came to his rescue in the morning.

The incident drew public outrage, with Kenyans calling for the immediate arrest of officers involved in the abduction.

On Tuesday, a team from DCI and IPOA visited the Standard Group headquarters, obtaining certified copies of recordings relating to the incident. The officers reviewed the recordings in a bid to nail the officers involved in the abduction of Kiprotich.

“IPOA remains committed to conducting the investigation independently, professionally and in accordance with the law,” said the Authority in a statement yesterday.

The incident came barely two months after armed men travelling in a Toyota Probox car attempted to abduct Kiprotich as he drove to work in Nakuru on June 27, 2026. The vehicle used in the attack was traced to DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau in Nakuru.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned the latest attack on Kiprotich, describing the incident as embarrassing and barbaric. He called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to enhance security for journalists ahead of elections.

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Related Topics

Alex Kiprotich Abduction IPOA Investigations Police Abductions Standard Group Journalist
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