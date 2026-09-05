Two Italian tycoons charged over land fraud in Kilifi

Daniele Lo Coco and Massimo Nativi appeared before Malindi Principal Magistrate Nancy Makau[File-Standard]

Two Italians facing a Sh. 32 million fraud case in Kilifi were yesterday re-arrested and charged in a new case of defrauding another investor of Sh20 million.

Daniele Lo Coco and Massimo Nativi appeared before Malindi Principal Magistrate Nancy Makau, where they denied the charges and were released on a Sh4 million bond each with one surety.