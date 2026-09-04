Jones Bogonko: Kin recounts 'fake' Catholic priest's troubled past

For nearly three weeks, a man from Kisii moved through the Catholic Diocese of Lodwar dressed as a priest, administered religious rituals, celebrated Masses, and even gained access to the bishop's official residence. This was before questions emerged regarding his identity and credentials, which subsequently brought the elaborate deception to an end.
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