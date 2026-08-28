Kamiti escape: Terror convicts slapped with 15 years

Kamiti Maximum Prison's watchtower and perimeter wall. [File, Standard]

The Magistrate’s Court at Kahawa has slapped three terrorism convicts with 15 more years to cool their heels behind bars for a daring escape from Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage yesterday agreed with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that Musharaf Abdalla alias Shuku, alias Shaliff, alias Alex Shikanda, or Rashid Suantan, Mohamed Ali and Joseph Juma Odhiambo deserved a severe punishment for a bizarre escape that was plotted for close to a year.