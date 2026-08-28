Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

From workplace pressure to marital woes: Silent struggles behind Chemutai's death

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
The late Rosemary Chemutai Koech-Kimwatu.[X]

The death of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) executive Rosemary Chemutai Koech-Kimwatu has brought into sharp focus the hidden pressures that can exist behind successful careers, and the danger of reducing a complex suicide to a single cause.

On the surface, Rosemary had built the kind of life many people aspire to. She was a lawyer, technology-policy specialist, data-protection expert and senior banking executive. Her career took the mother of four through some of Kenya’s most influential technology, telecommunications and financial institutions before she became Head of Data Protection at KCB Bank Group.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

KCB Executive Rosemary Chemutai Death Marital Disputes Financial Challenges
.

Latest Stories

16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
By Fred Kagonye and Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved