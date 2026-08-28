From workplace pressure to marital woes: Silent struggles behind Chemutai's death

The late Rosemary Chemutai Koech-Kimwatu.[X]

The death of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) executive Rosemary Chemutai Koech-Kimwatu has brought into sharp focus the hidden pressures that can exist behind successful careers, and the danger of reducing a complex suicide to a single cause.

On the surface, Rosemary had built the kind of life many people aspire to. She was a lawyer, technology-policy specialist, data-protection expert and senior banking executive. Her career took the mother of four through some of Kenya’s most influential technology, telecommunications and financial institutions before she became Head of Data Protection at KCB Bank Group.