Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

How recorded private calls can easily land you into trouble

By Ndong Evance | Sep. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
There are legal and constitutional implications of secretly recording private conversations.[Courtesy]

In an age where almost every smartphone is also a recording studio, the line between documenting a conversation and secretly capturing another person’s private life has become increasingly blurred. Across social media, Kenyans have become accustomed to leaked voice notes, private chats, telephone conversations and recordings of intimate disputes appearing online. What may begin as a disagreement between lovers, spouses, friends, business partners or colleagues can quickly become public entertainment. But behind the viral clips lies a serious legal problem, does having access to someone’s private conversation give you the right to secretly record, retain, publish or later use it against them in court?

The answer is not as simple as “I recorded it, therefore I can use it” once I have put in a certificate of electronic evidence as per the evidence Act. The Constitution protects the right to privacy under Article 31, including the privacy of communications. That protection does not disappear because two people are dating, married, conducting business together or have previously exchanged private messages.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

digital Privacy Private Conversations Electronic Evidence
.

Latest Stories

Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Opinion
By Mark Oloo
1 hr ago
Homa Bay youth graduates spark green poultry revolution
Smart Harvest
By James Omoro
2 hrs ago
Three men die, several injured in fuel tanker night explosion
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
By Ndung’u Gachane and Boniface Gikandi 2 hrs ago
Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved