As judgement draws nigh for Obado Co, it seems truth stranger than fiction

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on September 16, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

It’s been one of the most consequential criminal cases in recent memory, and its denouement this week wasn’t any less dramatic. The former Migori governor Okoth Obado sat in the dock, sipping a bottle of water and patting his pate, alongside his two aides. All three been convicted for the murder of Sharon Otieno.