Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

As judgement draws nigh for Obado Co, it seems truth stranger than fiction

By Peter Kimani | Sep. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on September 16, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

It’s been one of the most consequential criminal cases in recent memory, and its denouement this week wasn’t any less dramatic. The former Migori governor Okoth Obado sat in the dock, sipping a bottle of water and patting his pate, alongside his two aides. All three been convicted for the murder of Sharon Otieno.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ex-Governor Okoth Obado Sharon Otieno Murder Trial Douglas Zacharia Otieno Dholuo
.

Latest Stories

Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Opinion
By Mark Oloo
1 hr ago
Homa Bay youth graduates spark green poultry revolution
Smart Harvest
By James Omoro
2 hrs ago
Three men die, several injured in fuel tanker night explosion
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
By Ndung’u Gachane and Boniface Gikandi 2 hrs ago
Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved