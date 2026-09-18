As judgement draws nigh for Obado Co, it seems truth stranger than fiction

It’s been one of the most consequential criminal cases in recent memory, and its denouement this week wasn’t any less dramatic. The former Migori governor Okoth Obado sat in the dock, sipping a bottle of water and patting his pate, alongside his two aides. All three been convicted for the murder of Sharon Otieno.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…