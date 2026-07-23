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Officers' actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement in Ojwang murder trial

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 23, 2026
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IPOS Forensic expert Joshua Mutua and Deputy Director Public Prosecutions Jalson Makori give evidence in chief during the murder trial of teacher Albert Ojwang before the Kibera Law Courts, on July 22, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Police actions after they put teacher Albert Ojwang in the boot of their vehicle from the cells sold them out.

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Related Topics

Albert Ojwang Murder OCS Samson Talaam Central Police Station IPOA
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