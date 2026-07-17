Widow, son reveal threats and final moments before MP Ong'ondo Were's assassination

The late Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were was trailed for the whole day before he was killed. [File, Standard]

It began with what appeared to be an ordinary money transfer between a husband and wife.

At exactly 7.30 pm on April 30, 2025, Margaret Korir received an M-Pesa notification from her husband, Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were, for Sh5,200. Ten minutes later, she dialled his number, expecting to speak to him.