Court reviews bond terms for suspect in Duka Moja police attack

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A Narok court has reviewed bond terms for a man accused of assaulting a police officer and allegedly severing his hand during violent protests at Duka Moja Trading Centre in January last year.

Peter Memusi, through his lawyer Lempaa Suyianka, appeared before the Narok Senior Resident Magistrate's Court where the defense successfully sought a review of the initial bond terms after arguing that the accused's family could not afford the amount.

The court also postponed the hearing after the defense accused the prosecution of failing to disclose key evidence, including video recordings it intends to rely on during the trial.

Senior Resident Magistrate George Sagero directed prosecutor Moses Ntira to supply the defense with all the evidence the State intends to rely on before the next hearing date.

"I direct the prosecution to furnish the defense with all the necessary documents and evidence, including video recordings, to enable them to adequately prepare for the hearing scheduled for September. I also allow the application to review the bond terms and reduce the bond from Sh500, 000 to Sh300, 000 as requested by the defense," Sagero ruled.

The case will now be heard on September 1, 2026.

The defence had asked the court to review the initial bond of Sh500,000, arguing that Memusi had remained in remand custody for the past seven months because his family was unable to raise the amount.

In reducing the bond, the magistrate took into account the length of time the accused has spent in custody and the family's financial circumstances.

Speaking after the ruling, defence lawyer Lempaa Suyianka welcomed the decision, saying it would give the accused's family an opportunity to secure his release.

"The mother of the accused will now seek assistance from relatives who can deposit title deeds in court to secure his release from prison," Suyianka said.

The hearing is expected to commence on September 1 after the prosecution complies with the court's directive to disclose all the evidence to the defence.

The charges stem from violent protests that erupted at Duka Moja Trading Centre along the Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway on January 17, 2025.

According to investigators, the unrest was triggered by a road accident the previous night in which a vehicle allegedly killed between 25 and 40 sheep. Residents, estimated at about 2,000, blocked the highway and demanded Sh3 million in compensation for the losses.

Police officers were deployed to clear the road and disperse the demonstrators, but the operation turned violent as some protesters allegedly attacked security officers using traditional weapons, including swords.

During the clashes, one police officer allegedly had his hand severed, while nine police officers sustained serious injuries. Three civilians also died during the confrontation.

The prosecution alleges that Memusi was among those involved in the attack on the police officer. He has denied the charges, and the case will proceed to a full hearing on September 1.