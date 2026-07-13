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Police seize illicit ethanol, contraband cigarettes in Thika

By Eunice Omollo | Jul. 13, 2026
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Thika Sub-County Police Commander John Kimanthi. [Courtesy, Standard]

Police in Thika have dismantled an illegal alcohol and cigarette distribution network after seizing contraband worth millions of shillings during an intelligence-led operation in the Umoja area of Thika, Kiambu County.

The Saturday operation led to the arrest of seven suspects believed to have been involved in the illicit business that investigators suspect has been running for a considerable period.

During the raid, officers recovered 66 drums containing more than 13,000 litres of suspected illicit ethanol and impounded 17,640 packets of cigarettes believed to have been destined for export markets. The illegal consignment was found inside two lorries parked within a walled and gated compound.

Investigators established that the drums of ethanol had been concealed beneath sheep skins in an apparent attempt to disguise the cargo as animal hides and evade detection by law enforcement officers.

Thika Sub-County Police Commander John Kimanthi said the manner in which the cargo had been hidden pointed to a well-coordinated criminal enterprise.

“The level of concealment we found during this operation shows that this was not a casual activity. The suspects had gone to great lengths to disguise the ethanol beneath sheep skins to avoid detection,” Kimanthi told journalists at the scene.

Kimanthi said the illegal trade in ethanol and tobacco products continues to pose a major challenge despite sustained enforcement efforts. He noted that illicit substances have contributed to rising cases of drug and substance abuse, especially among young people.

“We will not relent in pursuing those involved in the manufacture, transportation and distribution of illicit alcohol and other contraband. Our officers are already following crucial leads to identify the financiers and owners behind this network,” he said.

The newly posted police boss urged young people to steer clear of illicit drugs and alcohol, warning that their consumption poses serious health risks and can have devastating social and economic consequences.

The seized ethanol, cigarettes and the two lorries have been detained as exhibits, while the seven suspects remain in police custody pending further investigations and prosecution. Police said efforts are underway to trace the masterminds believed to be financing the operation.

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Related Topics

Police Operation Contraband Cigarettes Thika Illicit Alcohol
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