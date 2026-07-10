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Coast DCI boss Kasyoki says there is no 'genital theft'

By Fred Kagonye | Jul. 10, 2026
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Coast region DCI boss Benson Kasyoki.

The Coast regional Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Benson Kasyoki has warned the residents of Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi counties over allegations of "genital disappearance" or "shrinking" via physical touch.

In a statement Kasyoki said that the baseless claims had sparked widespread public anxiety and led to lawlessness in the region.

According to the DCI boss, two people had been killed after they were falsely accused of making ‘genitals disappear’ or ‘shrink’ after an alleged interaction with the said victims.

Overall, police officers in the region had recorded 19 incidents in the region with Kwale recording seven cases, Mombasa (2) and Kilifi (9).

The two killing incidents were in Kwale and Mombasa.

Kasyoki said that the DCI together with the Ministry of Health and County Medical Officers from the counties had subjected the alleged victims to thorough clinical examinations and forensic medical results showed there was no physical harm, anatomical changes or loss of organs.

He said that intelligence had shown that organized criminal syndicates and opportunistic gangs were behind the claims.

The groups allegedly create a distraction when a person shouts that their organs are missing after being touched by the targeted victim.

“As an unsuspecting crowd gathers to witness or assault the victim, accomplices infiltrate the chaotic scene to pickpocket bystanders, mug and rob pedestrians,” said Kasyoki.

He said that the artificial panic had been exacerbated by posts on social media.

The DCI boss ordered his officers to review CCTV footages of the incidents in Kwale and Mombasa respectively with the intent to prefer murder charges against the perpetrators.

“Anyone identified participating in, inciting, or cheering mob justice will be arrested and charged with murder.”

He also directed the arrest and prosecution of individuals who raise false alarm claims their organs had vanished where they will face incitement to violence and creating a public disturbance charges.

He said that DCI officers had been deployed to tracking and arrest perpetrators, saying out of the reported 19 cases, 17 are pending before court.

He called on the residents in the three counties to remain calm and ignore the malicious hoaxes while asking them to report any attempts to incite a crowd or stage a fraudulent alarm.

“Do not allow criminal gangs to weaponize psychological anxieties to cause bloodshed in our communities.”

The claims started circulating on social media particularly on Facebook and TikTok but there has been no medical evidence to support them.

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Genital Theft DCI boss Benson Kasyoki
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