Police arrest man with Sh1 million heroin

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Police have arrested a man travelling in a public service vehicle for allegedly transporting heroin worth approximately Sh1 million.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) of the DCI intercepted the Nairobi-bound bus at Taru along Mombasa road.

They screened the passengers and during the process they discovered the drugs inside a brown bag that allegedly belong to Brian Tabu Owuor, 38.

The drugs were in four sachets weighing a total of 300 grammes and they also discovered Sh95,000 in cash, which they believe to be proceeds of crime.

Owuor was arrested pending arraignment in court while the drugs were kept as exhibits as detectives continue with investigations.

Elsewhere, police in Busia County are holding Simon Savia Wandera and detained a lorry that he was driving after it was allegedly found transporting bhang.

Police reported that Wandera had crossed the border from Uganda using an ungazetted route and when he was stopped he failed to prompting a chase from the officers.

The 37 year old was detained at the Busia Police Station pending arraignment in court while the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) of the DCI continues with investigations.

In Kilifi County, ANU detectives arrested two men for allegedly trafficking bhang in Malindi.

According to a police report, the detectives while acting on intelligence went to a residential house where they found Nelson Chai Ngumbao and Andrew Okungu Ogutu.

They searched the house and found five gunny bags containing loose dry plant materials suspected to be bhang weighing about 200kgs with a market value of Sh6 million.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the Malindi Police Station, pending arraignment in court.

In Migori County, police are holding a police officer on account of indiscipline after he allegedly to kill his senior.

According to a police report, Police Constable Danson Kombo Kangu who is attached to the Kegonga Police Station allegedly threatened to kill Corporal Samwel Mate.

Kangu who was armed with an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, when he allegedly made the threat.

He was also accused of using abusive language and reportedly vowed to carry out a massacre before fleeing the Police Station.

Corporal Daniel Plimo reported the matter which prompted a search for the suspect within Kegonga Township led by OCS Kegonga.

He was apprehended and placed in custody pending further investigations into the incident.

Police in Machakos County are investigating the death of man whose body was found within a well at his parents’ home.

The matter was reported by Joseph Kioko Kithuka who told police that his son, John Kyulu Kioko, who was reported missing and had been found dead.

Police and DCI officers visited his homestead and found the body inside 40 feet dry well while partially decomposed.

It was removed to the Patjud Funeral Home where it is awaiting post mortem.