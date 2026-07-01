Detectives recover two guns from PS's bodyguards

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Investigators at Nairobi North Regional Sub-County on Wednesday recovered two firearms from bodyguards attached to Youth Affairs PS Fikirini Jacobs following fatal shooting of youth mobiliser on Tuesday evening.

It is alleged that Cecil Ouma, 28, was shot dead by an aide attached to the PS after a youth empowerment programme at Kariokor in Nairobi. Ouma was allegedly pushed from the vehicle belonging to the PS with gunshot wounds and later died at Park Road Nursing home.

Detectives said so far seven people have recorded statements among them two bodyguards and one director from the Ministry of Youth Affairs who was in the same car with the PS at the time of the incident. "We recovered the guns so that they can be taken for ballistic examination to ascertain which one released the ammunition," a senior detective said.

The detective added that the Principal Secretary was expected to at Nairobi Regional Police headquarters over the matter as they were still deliberating how to handle the bodyguards. Ouma was among the youth mobilised to attend the youth empowerment forum at Kariokor attended by the PS on Tuesday.

Witnesses said after the event towards 5pm, the Principal Secretary tipped the youth but the amount was rejected by a section of the attendants and the deceased was fronted to follow the PS to return the money in his car.

"We were about 60 youths and after the event the PS asked for our leader so that he can be given some money, we decided to send Ouma to his car," a witness Lawrence Agolla shared.

Adding, "he boarded his car and when he came back he had been given Sh10,000 only that was not enough for all of us, we told him to take the money back to the car which had started moving,"

It is alleged that for Ouma was let into the car as the youths followed from behind and shortly they heard a confrontation inside the vehicle. "We heard as if there was a commotion forcing some of the youths to knock the car windows so as to know what was happening and ensure if Ouma was safe," Agolla claimed.

"It was then that the door was opened and Ouma fell down bleeding as the vehicle sped off towards Pangani then drove into the police station where several officers came out and shot in the air," the witness added

Meanwhile, Ouma was rushed to Park Road Nursing home where he was pronounced dead upon arrival before the police officers also arrived at the facility. His brother Jeff Otieno said Ouma was shot on the left side of his chest and may have died of excessive bleeding.

"When I arrived at the hospital, he was already dead but heavily bleeding but it is unfortunate that person who reportedly shot him managed to escape," Otieno said.

Police from Pangani police station picked the body from Park Road Nursing Home and drove towards the station but did not check, instead they proceed to Chiromo Mortuary.