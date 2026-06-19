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Why court has blocked grandchildren from claiming grandparents' property

By Daniel Chege | Jun. 19, 2026
The late politician Kibowen Komen. [Courtesy]

The High Court has ruled that grandchildren have no legal right to automatically inherit estates directly from their grandparents, if and when their parents are alive.

According to Justice Samwel Mohochi, the grandchildren are not automatic beneficiaries of the estates of their deceased grandparents and are simply at the mercy of their parents.

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