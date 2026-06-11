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Families of MMU students shot by police seek for Justice

By PKemoi Ng'eno and Victor Budi | Jun. 11, 2026
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Alice Wanjiku Kariuki,the mother of Victor Kariuki,the Multimedia University Student who was shot by Police on Monday during the protests at the Rongai Campus, calling for justice at Kenyatta National Hospital on June 10,2026.[Benard Orwongo Standard]

Families of Multimedia University students  who were shot by police on Monday during a protest now want the officers who fired live ammunition on scholars be identified and be interdicted.

At least four students were seriously injured during the protest with two of them nursing gunshot wounds at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

It is reported that the protests erupted over a staff strike and the suspension of examinations where students accused lecturers of refusing to give them exams while they were ready.

One of the students, Abubakar Fugicha, a third-year finance student who has a live bullet, lodged in his oesophagus.

Victor Kariuki, a first-year journalism student, is also admitted with a bullet lodged in his spinal cord.

"I was trying to get away when I felt something hit my back. I fell to the ground immediately, and there was blood coming out. I couldn't move, and people had to carry me to safety," Kariuki shared 

His mother Alice Wanjiku who spoke after visiting him at Kenyatta National Hospital said it was painful to watch her son in pain in hospital.

“It is so heartbreaking experience for any parent to see you child in such condition, he was shot at the back and a bullet is lodge around his spine,” the mother said

Adding,” the doctors have said if they hurriedly remove the bullet, his life could be ruined thus they must study how to do it, I am just praying that he comes out of danger because he is in pain,”

Vocal Africa, a human rights organisation in Nairobi has since condemned the shooting calling out the police for using excessive force on students who were exercising their right.

 " We also stand firmly with the students of Multimedia University. Article 37 of the Kenyan Constitution empowers every citizen to voice their concerns through peaceful assembly,” Hussein Khallid the Executive Director of Vocal Africa said

Adding, “To the police, we say: you must respect the lives of Kenyan citizens. There are many peaceful ways to handle demonstrations instead of using weapons. We must strongly condemn the use of excessive force in this case,”

According to the students, police officers in plainclothes suspected to be from Hardy stormed into the university compound and started shooting aimlessly.

The students' leadership raised concerns over what they described as poor administration and governance challenges within the institution, failing to address long-standing concerns affecting the institution.

 "Students have continuously raised concerns about governance issues and the apparent disagreements between the University Council and the Vice-Chancellor's office. These issues are now directly affecting learning and the welfare of students," said Malcom Descartes Odhiambo, the university president 

Now, the students have vowed not to sit for examinations until their grievances are addressed, normal learning resumes, and justice is served for the two injured students.

"We will not return to exams until our concerns are heard and the students who were shot receive justice," one student said.
 

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