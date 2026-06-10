Judge Recuses Herself From Case Involving Fugitive Jailed CEC Charles Kerich

Suspended Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich. [File, Standard]

High Court Judge Roselyne Aburili has recused herself from a petition involving fugitive and suspended Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich who was recently sentenced to three months in jail for contempt of court over a Sh106.7 million debt.

In a ruling delivered yesterday, Justice Aburili disqualified herself from hearing the case challenging Kerich’s eligibility to hold public office after a contempt of court sentence, following concerns raised by the petitioner, city businessman Bryan Yongo, over her alleged impartiality and bias.