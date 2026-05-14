Fake certificates: Two charged over forgery of academic papers

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There are cheats in the public service reaping where they never sowed. [iStockphoto]

In Kakamega, a former employee of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court for allegedly falsifying academic certificates and using them to secure employment at the institution.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the suspect, identified as Flora Lipesa Koloba, allegedly forged a Diploma certificate in Community Health Nursing from Kenya Medical Training College, a Nursing Certificate from the Nursing Council, and a KCSE certificate from Matende Secondary School and submitted them as genuine documents to obtain employment there.

The commission told the court that the suspect unlawfully earned more than Sh7.5 million in salaries and related benefits during her time at the institution.

Upon conclusion of investigations, the Commission forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who also found the suspect guilty.

The suspect was arrested and presented before Chief Magistrate Makori, who denied all the charges.

She was later released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 or a bond of Sh1 million with a surety of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned later this month.

In a separate case, Cyrus Oiguru Mihenja, an accountant at the Kenya Medical Training College, is alleged of falsification of KCSE certificates to gain enrollment at Kisii University, where he studied Bachelor's of Commerce.

He later used the falsely acquired degree to seek a promotion at KMTC.

According to the investigations, the suspect unlawfully earned Sh3.9 million being salary earned during the course of employment.

The suspect denied the charges today before the Kisii Anti-Corruption Court, including those of forgery and uttering a false document.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000 or a bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

The matter will be mentioned on 15 June 2026 for pre-trial directions.

The two incidents come as the graft agency tightens its grip on the forgery of academic certificates to secure employment.

The agency said it is also pursuing civil recovery measures to reclaim salaries and benefits allegedly obtained through fraudulent qualifications.