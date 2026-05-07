Chinese man jailed for indecent in-flight act

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A Chinese national will spend a decade behind bars after a bizarre incident aboard a flight

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) magistrate Njeri Thuku, in her ruling, directed that 45-year-old Li Jainjun serve 10 years in prison for committing indecent acts with a 17-year-old girl mid-air.

The magistrate observed that the case was the first of its kind in the country, noting that it was unprecedented for a passenger to commit such an offence on an aircraft

Li was charged with committing an indecent act with a minor.

The court heard that on December 7, 2025, while on board China Southern Airlines, he touched the private parts of a teenage passenger against her will

“I am satisfied that the minor told the truth. She did not know Li before boarding the plane. She had no motive to frame him.

‘‘She was asleep when she felt a hand in her trousers touching her pubic area.

‘‘The hand did not enter her urethra or vagina, based on what she told the court,” said Thuku.

The minor, who was travelling in the country with her teacher, was set to celebrate her birthday when the incident occurred.

The court heard that the girl was seated between Li, who was on the aisle seat, and another student seated by the window.

She testified that after dinner during the night flight, she fell asleep. Around 4.50 am, her teacher woke up and checked on her after noticing she was restless.

The teacher said the girl reported that Li had touched her inappropriately.

“I was sleepy, and he put his hands in my trousers,” she told the court.

She further testified that Li unzipped her trousers and touched her while she was asleep, adding that she only realised what had happened after waking up, after which she locked herself in the aircraft toilet out of fear.

Her teacher testified that the girl remained in the toilet for about 30 minutes and was visibly distressed and in shock.

The teacher said she contacted the girl’s mother, who demanded that the matter be addressed but requested discretion regarding the incident.

Upon landing at JKIA, the teacher, tour operator, and the two students remained on board while other passengers disembarked. The incident was later reported to Kenyan police at the airport

JKIA security officer Brent Injendi testified that he was instructed to attend to China Southern Airlines Flight CZ6043 at around 6.30 am.

He informed police officers at JKIA, who assisted in handling the case.

A multi-agency team was subsequently formed to investigate the matter.Li, on the other hand, told the court that he could not remember which seat he was seated at.

He claimed that he had previously undergone waist surgery and suffered from muscle strain, which made it uncomfortable for him to move freely during the flight.

According to his account of what happened, he ate and slept.

He denied touching anyone, stating that he is a family man and would not engage in such conduct.

He, however, admitted that due to the sitting arrangement and physical size, there may have been an accidental contact with the passenger next to him.