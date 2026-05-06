Why detectives are yet to conclude investigations in Laikipia teen murder case

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Murder case of a teenager in Laikipia.[ iStockphoto]

Detectives investigating the alleged murder of a teenager in Laikipia are yet to conclude their probe, a court has heard.

A Rumuruti Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday granted investigators an additional two weeks to complete investigations and subject the suspect to a mental assessment.

In an application filed through the Office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officers sought additional time to finalise their inquiries, including preparing a ballistic report.

The prosecution further asked the court to conduct the proceedings in camera and to bar media houses from publishing any information that could identify the minor. They also urged the court to ensure the minor’s identity is protected in all court records.

We confirm that the investigating officer has progressed with investigations and recorded statements from key witnesses. A post-mortem was conducted on May 4, 2026, and the firearm was forwarded to the examiner. We seek a further mention date in two weeks as the suspect has not yet undergone a mental assessment,” the prosecution stated.

The delay in conducting the mental assessment was attributed to the absence of a psychiatric doctor in Nyahururu, who is currently on leave. The prosecution requested that the assessment be carried out at Nakuru County Hospital instead.

Additionally, although the firearm has been submitted for ballistic examination, the report is not yet ready due to ongoing system upgrades in the department, which are expected to take two weeks.

The minor, through his lawyer, did not oppose the application.

The minor, through his father, also filed an application seeking private proceedings, citing the sensitive nature of the case.

“It is in the best interest of the minor that the proceedings be conducted privately to safeguard his dignity and psychological well-being. Public disclosure is likely to expose him to stigma, embarrassment, and emotional harm,” the application read in part.

Resident Magistrate Margaret Mwaniki ruled that the prosecution’s request for more time was unopposed and allowed it.

“The application by the prosecution seeking a further mention date to allow completion of investigations is hereby granted,” she ruled.

The court directed that the mental assessment be conducted at Nakuru County Hospital and allowed time for the ballistic report to be prepared and filed.

“This is a matter involving a minor in conflict with the law, and the best interests of the child are paramount,” the magistrate noted while also allowing proceedings to be conducted in camera.

The case stems from a tragic incident at Ol Donyo Lemura Ranch in Laikipia County.

Fourteen-year-old Peter Edung had travelled in April to visit his father, Emuria Edung, who works at the ranch. The visit ended in tragedy when he was allegedly shot.

According to a police report, the suspect was taken to a police station in April by his father and lawyer, who indicated that the minor suffers from asthma and provided medical documentation.

The suspect was later arrested and presented before the Rumuruti Law Courts, where he was granted a surety bond of Sh1.5 million with an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.

The court also ordered the minor and his father to deposit their travel documents.

The case will be mentioned on May 20, 2026.