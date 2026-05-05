Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Court gives DPP final chance to decide fate of 42 youth arrested over protests

By Gitau Wanyoike | May. 5, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police keep vigil during Saba Saba protests in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

A court in Thika has given the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) a final mention date to decide whether to withdraw a case involving 42 youths arrested during the Saba Saba protests in Juja on July 7, 2025.

The matter came up for mention on April 28, 2026 before Thika Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai, where defence counsel Alberner Collins told the court that the prosecution had earlier indicated the intention to withdraw the case.

However, the prosecuting counsel informed the court that the file had been forwarded from the Thika office to Kiambu and subsequently to the ODPP headquarters in Nairobi for further directions, and was yet to be returned.

Magistrate Mutai ordered the prosecution to make a final decision by May 20, 2026.

“The prosecution is granted up to May 20 to give clear directions on whether the case will proceed or be withdrawn,” ruled Magistrate Mutai.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of cash bail for 13 accused persons who failed to appear in court, and directed the defence to ensure all accused persons attend the next mention when the ODPP is expected to give its position.

The 42 accused persons were charged in July 2025 over an incident at Mathai Supermarket in Juja, where allegedly armed with crude weapons including stones and metal bars, stole goods worth Sh8.7 million and used violence against the branch manager, John Okeyo.

They also face additional charges including robbery with violence, malicious damage to property, and assault against a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer and other police officers.

The accused were released on cash bail ranging between Sh15,000 and Sh100,000, a decision that sparked protests from their parents, who termed the amounts excessive.

Chaos briefly erupted at the Thika Law Courts as families expressed their dissatisfaction with the ruling. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Saba Saba Protests Director of Public Prosecutions Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai Thika Law Courts
.

Latest Stories

Rising fuel costs threaten fragile global aviation recovery efforts
Rising fuel costs threaten fragile global aviation recovery efforts
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
27 mins ago
Dignity even in death
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
51 mins ago
FKF Crisis: Is CHAN insurance saga just the tip of the iceberg?
Sports
By Robert Abong'o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's diplomatic gaffes as Suluhu puts a new twist
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto's diplomatic gaffes as Suluhu puts a new twist
Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga
Smartmatic sues IEBC over Sh500m debt
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Smartmatic sues IEBC over Sh500m debt
Suluhu's crackdown call on Gen Z, rights activists puts Ruto on spot
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Suluhu's crackdown call on Gen Z, rights activists puts Ruto on spot
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved