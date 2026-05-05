Court gives DPP final chance to decide fate of 42 youth arrested over protests

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Police keep vigil during Saba Saba protests in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

A court in Thika has given the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) a final mention date to decide whether to withdraw a case involving 42 youths arrested during the Saba Saba protests in Juja on July 7, 2025.

The matter came up for mention on April 28, 2026 before Thika Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai, where defence counsel Alberner Collins told the court that the prosecution had earlier indicated the intention to withdraw the case.

However, the prosecuting counsel informed the court that the file had been forwarded from the Thika office to Kiambu and subsequently to the ODPP headquarters in Nairobi for further directions, and was yet to be returned.

Magistrate Mutai ordered the prosecution to make a final decision by May 20, 2026.

“The prosecution is granted up to May 20 to give clear directions on whether the case will proceed or be withdrawn,” ruled Magistrate Mutai.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of cash bail for 13 accused persons who failed to appear in court, and directed the defence to ensure all accused persons attend the next mention when the ODPP is expected to give its position.

The 42 accused persons were charged in July 2025 over an incident at Mathai Supermarket in Juja, where allegedly armed with crude weapons including stones and metal bars, stole goods worth Sh8.7 million and used violence against the branch manager, John Okeyo.

They also face additional charges including robbery with violence, malicious damage to property, and assault against a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer and other police officers.

The accused were released on cash bail ranging between Sh15,000 and Sh100,000, a decision that sparked protests from their parents, who termed the amounts excessive.

Chaos briefly erupted at the Thika Law Courts as families expressed their dissatisfaction with the ruling.