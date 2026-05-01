Court deals blow to Bia Tosha bid on EABL sale

Diageo Headquarters in London, UK. [File Courtesy]

A beer distributor will have to wait longer to pursue its decade-old battle against East African Breweries Limited (EABL) after the High Court declined to fast-track the hearing of two cases involving terminated distribution rights and a proposed multi-billion-shilling corporate transaction.

Justice Gregory Mutai declined an application by Bia Tosha Distributors Limited seeking an expedited hearing of its petition challenging the termination of its exclusive distribution rights and its bid to stop the proposed Sh300 billion sale of Diageo PLC’s 65 percent stake in EABL to Asahi Group Holdings.