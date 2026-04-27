Kenya Power staff acquitted in Sh159m procurement case that cost top managers jobs

The case centred on Kenya Power’s 2017 pre-qualification of Labour and Transport (L&T) contractors. [File, Standard]

Seven Kenya Power employees have been acquitted in a high-profile case that involved Sh159 million procurement and where the prosecution was put in the spotlight over flawed pursuit of corruption allegations.

The case centred on Kenya Power’s 2017 pre-qualification of Labour and Transport (L&T) contractors, a process that the prosecution claimed was irregular and had been designed to benefit selected firms.