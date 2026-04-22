Parent sues IPOA for listing shot minor as dead

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) listed a five-year-old child shot while playing as among killed protesters.
In an intriguing but shocking case where the minor’s father has sued over failure to hunt down the police officer who shot the infant while she was at home, IPOA is accused of submitting the name of the Grade Two girl to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga as among those whom police had killed during Gen Z’s protests.
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