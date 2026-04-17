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Court reinstates KEWOTA payroll deductions in Sh30m teachers' row

By Lenox Sengre | Apr. 17, 2026
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KEWOTA Chief Executive Officer Benta Opande and chairperson Modesta Akaki during a press briefing [File]

Justice Jacob Gakeri of the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi has granted the Kenya Women Teachers Association (KEWOTA) a stay order, suspending the  Teachers Service Commission’s (TSC) decision to halt salary deductions from teachers’ payslips.

The ruling means KEWOTA will continue deducting Sh200 from more than 100,000 female teachers, amounting to about Sh30 million monthly, pending further directions from the court.


The latest development comes against the backdrop of a growing national controversy over the legality of the deductions, which have been under scrutiny following recent investigations and court petitions.

A recent case filed by a teacher challenged the deductions as unlawful, arguing they were effected without consent and in violation of labour laws, including provisions that require express authorisation before any salary deductions are made.

"Take notice that any disobedience or non-observance of the order of the court served herewith will result in penal consequences to you and any other person(s) disobeying and not
observing the same," he said. 

The dispute has also been fuelled by Standard media exposé that alleged a multi-million shilling scheme targeting female teachers through payroll deductions, raising concerns over transparency and accountability in the management of the funds.

Following the revelations, the TSC had moved to suspend the deductions, citing the need to review the matter. 

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Kewota Scandal Benta Oswago Opande Kewota Deductions TSC Corruption
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