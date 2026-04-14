Authorities probe deaths of two protesters in Ishiara unrest

Audio By Vocalize

The Ishiara protests were sparked by complaints of drug shortages, a non-functional ambulance, and poor mortuary conditions. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Authorities have launched investigations into the fatal shooting of two protesters during demonstrations at Ishiara Market in Mbeere North, Embu County.

Embu County Commissioner Maurice Wanyonyi said police officers are required to use firearms responsibly and should not deploy lethal force against peaceful protesters.

“The initial report I got was that there were peaceful protests over alleged poor services at Ishiara Level 4 Hospital. We are investigating how the two lost their lives,” Wanyonyi said.

Two people died from suspected gunshot wounds following a confrontation between police and demonstrators after protests erupted over deteriorating services at the hospital.

The demonstration had begun peacefully on Tuesday morning, with residents protesting what they described as persistent failures in healthcare delivery at the facility. They cited drug shortages, a non-functional ambulance, and poor conditions at the hospital mortuary.

One resident, Lucy Njue, lamented the lack of essential medicines and unreliable emergency services.

“We are suffering because there are no drugs, and even emergency response is a challenge. I have been forced to seek treatment at Chuka Hospital,” she said.

Ashley Murugi highlighted the long distances patients are forced to travel to access care.

“People are travelling far, even to Embu Level 5 Hospital, because services here are inadequate,” she said.

The Ishiara protests were sparked by complaints of drug shortages, a non-functional ambulance, and poor mortuary conditions. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Another resident, Eufrenio Njama, questioned the management of the Facility Improvement Fund, saying little development had been realised despite available resources.

“The reality on the ground is different. The hospital is in distress,” he said, disputing earlier remarks by Health Committee Chair Job Itumo that the facility was in good condition.

Tensions escalated when police moved in to disperse demonstrators who had blocked roads leading to Ishiara Market, leading to clashes that left two people dead.

Wanyonyi said a detailed report, including the number of those injured, will be released by the county security team.

Residents are now calling for sweeping reforms at the hospital, including the disbandment of the current management board, as pressure mounts on the Embu county government to address the crisis.