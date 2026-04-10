Autopsy shows Rex Masai was shot as he fled

Gunshot wounds on the late Rex Masai indicated he could have been moving away from the shooter, Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor told the court on Thursday.
This is corroborated with evidence from George Ndikas, a friend of the deceased, who said protestors were fleeing police gunfire.
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