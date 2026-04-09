State House GSU murder suspect charged, DPP opposes bail

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Kithuka Kimunyi Musyimi State House GSU murder suspect. [File]

A man accused of killing a General Service Unit (GSU) officer at State House last year has denied the murder charge before the High Court in Kibera.

Kithuka Kimuyi Musyimi appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Constable Ramadhan Khamisi Matanka.

The court allowed the accused to plead to the charges after being presented with a mental assessment report from Kenyatta National Hospital confirming that the accused is fit to stand trial.

“I have a medical report from KNH saying that he is fit to stand trial,” the judge said while ordering the suspect to plead to the charges.

Reading the charge, Justice Kavedza stated: “On October 14 2025 at 08:10 am at State House Gate D along Dennis Pritt Road, you killed a GSU officer Ramadhan is it true or not true?"

In response Kimuyi pleaded not guilty to murder charge.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions informed the court that an application opposing the accused’s release on bail had already been filed.

“We have on March 10, 2026 filed an application opposing bail,” the state prosecutor said.

The defence, however, applied for bail, prompting the court to grant time for a response to the prosecution’s application.

The matter will be mentioned on May 12, 2026 for the hearing of the bail application.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the accused allegedly carried out the attack at State House Gate D along Dennis Pritt Road on October last year

Investigators say that on the fateful day he had travelled from Makueni County and pretended to be mentally unstable before launching the assault.

It is alleged that upon being confronted by security officers, he drew a bow hidden in a blue sack and fired two arrows. One missed, while the other fatally wounded Constable Matanka in the chest.

The officer was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The accused was arrested shortly after the incident and remains in custody as the case proceeds.

The judge ordered the accused person who has since been in custody since October last year to continue being remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison until May 2026.