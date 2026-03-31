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Court throws out WhatsApp privacy case

By Kamau Muthoni | Mar. 31, 2026
Court rules against WhatsApp privacy claim over shared messages. [File standard]

The High Court has thrown out a woman’s privacy breach case against her niece.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi said Elizabeth Waithera had jumped the gun by filing a case against Angela Chemeli as she had not raised the issue before the data protection commissioner or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), or in the succession court where the information was used.

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