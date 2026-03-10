×
Family calls for justice over woman's murder

By James Omoro | Mar. 10, 2026
Family members of slain woman,Nightrose Adhiambo, at Ruga Village, Arujo Location in Homa Bay Sub-county.  [James Omoro, Standard].

A family is pleading for justice over the murder of a 45-year-old woman in Homa Bay County.

The woman, identified as Nightrose Adhiambo, was attacked and killed by unknown people last Friday at Ruga Village, Arujo Location, in Homa Bay Sub-county.

She was on her way back home at about 8 PM from her shop in the area. 

Her daughter Wendy Anyango, who was with her some minutes before the attack, said they were shocked by the death.

Anyango said her mother was killed by people who hacked her with machetes.

"I was with my mother and our neighbour when we were trekking from the shop. I left my mother on the way when she was talking to my grandmother as I proceeded home," Anyango said.

Anyango later became anxious when her mother took unusually long to arrive home.

In a few minutes, her father entered the house and wondered why her mother lay outside the house and was asking for drinking water.

"I questioned why my mother took so long to arrive at the house. But in a few minutes, my father came to the house and asked me why she was lying in the compound. We went to where my mother was", Anyango added.

She found her mother in a pool of blood with serious injuries to the head.

The family is pleading for justice over the murder of  the 45-year-old woman  in Homa Bay County [James Omoro, Standard].

They began rushing her to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital for medication. Medics in the hospital conducted first aid and transferred Adhiambo to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu for specialised medication.

However, Adhiambo died on her way to the hospital. "She lost her breath near Kendu Bay Town on our way to Kisumu," Anyango said.

She urged security agencies to arrest the people who killed her mother.

"I appeal to government agencies to intervene so that the people who killed my mother can be arrested and charged," Anyango said.

Adhiambo's brother-in-law toJulius Omune appealed to explore all possible options to ensure justice prevails.

"This attack is uncalled for. We appeal to the government to explore all possible options for justice to prevail," Omune said.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem said they had launched investigations into the matter. "Investigations are going on to pursue the suspects who committed the incident," Koilem said.

