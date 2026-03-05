Family writes to Parliament seeking repatriation of kin's body from Russia

Audio By Vocalize

A man takes a photo with a mobile phone as he stands on the debris of the destroyed Shukhevych Museum after a drone attack in Bilogorshchethe, on the outskirt of Lviv on January 1, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. [AFP]

A Kenyan family has written to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula asking Parliament to investigate how their relative, John Mwangi Nduta, ended up on the battlefield fighting for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

The family is also seeking help to repatriate Mwangi’s body after he was reportedly killed in combat.

Through Lawyer Mwenda Njagi and Company Advocates, the family said Mwangi is believed to have left Kenya through a recruitment agency in May 2025 after being enlisted to serve in the Russian army.

After completing training and being deployed to the front line, he remained in contact with his family. However, communication stopped more than a month ago.

“Subsequently, colleagues who had been stationed with him returned to Kenya and informed the family that they had been ambushed, that John Mwangi Nduta sustained injuries, and that he had expressed a strong desire to return home,” the letter states.

According to the family, they have received credible information that Mwangi has since died. They say they are devastated and have not received official communication, repatriation arrangements, or clarity on the terms of his contract, including compensation in the event of death.

They have asked Wetang’ula to form a special parliamentary committee to investigate the recruitment of Kenyans into the Russian army and the circumstances surrounding Mwangi’s death.

The family also wants Parliament to probe the recruitment agencies that facilitate travel for Kenyans to Russia and determine whether there was oversight or any breach of Kenyan law in the process.

“This matter raises grave concerns touching on national security, foreign policy, labour export regulation, and the safety of Kenyan citizens abroad.”

Mwangi’s family has also asked Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to prioritise the repatriation of Mwangi’s remains during his scheduled visit to Russia.

They want the Foreign Affairs Ministry to engage Russian authorities to confirm the official cause and circumstances of Mwangi’s death, issue the necessary documentation, and expedite the return of his remains for burial in Kenya.

“The family urgently requires closure and the opportunity to accord their kin a dignified burial in Kenya,” the letter further states.

The family also wants the Russian Embassy to confirm Mwangi’s service status and cooperate with Kenyan authorities to facilitate the dignified repatriation of his body.

In addition, they are seeking settlement of any outstanding remuneration, insurance benefits, death gratuity, or other contractual entitlements due to his estate. “This matter is of immense national and humanitarian concern. The family seeks truth, accountability, repatriation, and settlement of lawful dues.”

Mwangi is among at least six Kenyans who have been killed in the frontlines in Ukraine, while fighting for Russia.