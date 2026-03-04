Senior DCI officer who murdered his wife surrenders to police

Audio By Vocalize

Senior DCI Officer Daniel Macharia. [File Courtesy]

A senior DCI officer who brutally murdered his wife in Nairobi surrendered to police in Naivasha on Tuesday night after being on the run for two days.

The officer who was attached to DCI Headquarters walked to the police station at around 9 pm, where he confessed to the murder.

During the incident in Roysambu estate, the officer allegedly stabbed his wife four times before fleeing from the scene and switching off his mobile phone.

A neighbor who noticed blood spots near the door informed the caretaker, who in turn called in the police, only to discover that the officer had murdered the wife.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the surrender, adding that the suspect had since been whisked to Nairobi, where the incident occurred.

Kiama said that the officer, who was alone, sought the audience of a senior officer, where he introduced himself before confessing to the act.

“The officer who was at large surrendered on Tuesday night, and in conjunction with our partners in headquarters, he was taken back to Roysambu where the crime was committed,” he said.

Meanwhile, one person died on the spot, and three others were seriously injured following an accident involving a bus and a lorry along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

During the midnight accident near Kinungi Centre in Naivasha, the driver of a bus ferrying cargo to Kampala from Nairobi rammed into the rear of a lorry.

In the process, the driver died on the spot, while three passengers in the ill-fated bus were seriously injured and admitted to Naivasha sub-county hospital.

According to James Kabono from Naivasha Road Safety Association, the bus was headed towards Nakuru from Nairobi when it rammed into the rear of the lorry.

“We suspect that the driver slept, and on impact, the bus was crushed by its side, completely blocking the highway before traffic police moved in,” he said.

The CID boss confirmed the incident, adding that the body had since been collected and taken to the local mortuary, and the wrecks towed to the police station.

“From initial investigations, the driver of the bus, which was ferrying cargo, is to blame for the accident that also left three others seriously injured,” he said.