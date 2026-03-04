CJ Koome swears in Meja as PSC chair

Audio By Vocalize

The Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Francis Meja during the swearing in. [Courtesy; Judiciary]

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Wednesday presided over the swearing in of Francis Meja as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) at the Supreme Court buildings.

Meja was sworn in alongside three new members of the Kenya Law Reform Commission (KLRC) and a member of the National Heroes’ Council.

Emmanuel Mumia, Catherine Ochanda and Walter Ochieng Khobe joined KLRC while Charfano Guyo Mokku joined the Heroes’ council

Koome in her address asked the bodies the five had joined to work to strengthen public service delivery and uphold constitutional values.

She tasked Meja to oversee a PSC that is working towards making the national government and its institutions “a model employer”.

She said this will be achieved by the commission setting standards that can be emulated citing merit, transparency, fairness and integrity in employer-employee relations.

“The Commission shoulders the duty of actualising Article 234 of the Constitution – that is, embedding constitutional values across the public service, strengthening institutional efficiency, and advancing professional excellence,” said Koome.

Meja who was a PSC member since January 2025 was nominated by President William Ruto as chair on January 21, 2026, a moved that was opposed by lobby groups.

He was vetted approved by the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Labour and approved on Febrauary 26 before he was appointed by President Ruto on February 28.

She said that KLRC had played a key role in the movement of constitutional values into legislative reality.

She cited the councils work in proposing reforms, reviewing statues and making sure the existing laws are in line with the current times.

“Your responsibility now is to consolidate and deepen these gains. Law reform must remain proactive, evidence-based, and responsive to emerging social, economic, technological, and governance challenges,” said Koome.

The CJ urged KLRC to prioritise the review of statutory provisions that have been declared unconstitutional by courts adding that the Judiciary takes note of them when completing the annual State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report.

She maintained that prompt legislative action to amend or repeal them is imperative saying the fidelity to the Constitution demands no less.

The CJ encouraged the National Heroes Council to celebrate unsung heroes and heroines whose service strengthen their communities.

She cautioned the council against celebrating prominent figures in the country at the expense of more deserving Kenyans.

She said if they to follow her advice then they will be nurturing role models for future generations to follow and in the end advance nation-building.

“By identifying, recognising, and honouring our heroes, you shape our collective memory and affirm the values that define us,” CJ Koome said.