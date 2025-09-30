Cricket: Ruaraka A and Samaj B crowned NCCA 50-overs league champions

Swamibapa A’s wicket Keeper Dhwani Patel (left) and Stray Lions A’s Batsman Bhagath Varma moments before winning last ball six earned them the coveted Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super Division Twenty20 title against Swamibapa at Sikh Union Club, Nairobi. March 10, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ruaraka “A” and Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj “B” have been crowned the 2025 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NCCA) 50-Overs League champions after an action-packed finish to Week 14.

Ruaraka, who only needed a win in their last outing, delivered when it mattered most, reclaiming the Super League crown they last won in 2023. They beat hosts Samaj A by three wickets to collect their second title in three years, overtaking 2024 champions Kanbis A.

Samaj A set a target of 246 for 9 in 50 overs, with their batsmen showing grit. But Ruaraka, despite a shaky start, chased down the total with 247 for 7 in 46 overs.

The champions had to dig deep after losing key players early, including captain Purshottam Vekariya, Satyalaksha Jain, and Neelakash Ravindra Tambe, all dismissed for ducks.

Man-of-the-match Dashrath Chavan (71 off 83 balls) and Harshin Varsani (63 off 44 balls) steadied the innings, while wicketkeeper Hitesh Varsani (40) and former Kenya captain Morris Ouma (46) chipped in with vital contributions.

Though Satyalaksha missed his chance to reach 1,000 runs for the season, he still emerged as the league’s top scorer with 862 runs at an impressive average of 95.78.

Ruaraka ended the campaign with 48 points, four ahead of Kanbis A, who edged Kongonis A by three wickets in Eastleigh.

Swamibapa A, once strong contenders, slipped to third after a shock 4-wicket defeat to Nairobi Gymkhana A, who themselves enjoyed a breakout season, finishing fourth.

In Division One, Samaj B capped off their dream run by sealing the title after a 7-wicket win over Swamibapa B.

The victory extended their unbeaten streak to 13 matches, giving them an unassailable 52 points. They now aim to close the season without a single loss when they face Sir Ali B at home.

The 2025 season will be remembered for Ruaraka’s resilience, Samaj B’s perfect run, and the surprise setbacks of Swamibapa A, who faltered despite being in control weeks earlier.