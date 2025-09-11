Confusion at Cricket Kenya as board terminates contract with Arena of sports

Cricket Kenya CEO and Secretary to the Board Ronald Bukusi (center) with board Members Pauline Njeru and Tariq Iqbal in a press Conference on Governance in CK. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Cricket Kenya Board has terminated its contracts with a Dubai and India-based sports promotional outfit Arena of Sports, citing grave breaches of governance, including threats to stage the tournament in defiance of procedure.

The unprecedented decision brings to a screeching halt plans for the competition, which had been scheduled to kick off on November 7.

In a strongly worded statement, the Board said it reached the decision after concluding that the partnership had caused severe reputational damage and violated governance principles.

“On 10 September 2025, the board, by majority resolution, terminated its agreement with AOS citing severe reputational damage and grave breaches of governance including attempts to improperly influence Board members through financial inducements and external pressure,” the Board announced.

The decision, they said, has already been communicated to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As they canceled the deal, the Board also revealed that a new sponsor is already lined up.

“We are pleased to announce that a new sponsorship partner, fully aligned with governance principles, will be unveiled shortly,” they stated.

The statement was endorsed by six board members, including Chief Executive Officer Ronald Bukusi, Pearlyne Omamo (Director of Women’s Cricket) and members Tariq Iqbal, Mary Maina, Beryl Oyugi, Thomas Odoyo, and Pauline Njeru.

Kenya's Cricket team Captain Patel Rakep and Daniel Jakel of Malawi during Quad T20 Cricket Series match at Nairobi's Sikh Union club on July 4, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Acting Treasurer Kennedy Obuya broke ranks with the rest of the board, emerging as a fierce defender of the tournament.

Earlier, the majority of board members had passed a vote of no confidence in Chairman Manoj Patel, effectively barring him from participating in governance decisions of the federation.

The dispute over the tournament has been long-running, with AOS pushing to stage the league without the board’s blessings.

Cricket Kenya had initially signed a sponsorship agreement with AOS for a proposed franchise tournament, subject to ICC approval.

However, the Board said that before securing ICC clearance, AOS unilaterally proposed a separate domestic league outside the scope of the original contract.

“Despite multiple attempts by the Cricket Kenya Board to get AOS to submit a fresh proposal for consideration and board sanctioning as per the ICC requirements, they proceeded with a launch event against Board advice,” the Board stated on Thursday at Ruaraka Sports Club, reiterating ICC warnings against launching unsanctioned events.

“This event was attended by only one director and the statements made thereafter misrepresented our position and damaged the reputation of Cricket Kenya.”

The Board maintained that as proposed, the tournament failed to meet ICC criteria for a sanctioned domestic event and warned that participation would expose players, sponsors, and Cricket Kenya itself to ICC sanctions.

Even as it canceled the deal, the Board underscored its commitment to safeguarding the sport’s integrity.

“We are resolute in our mission to usher in a new era of transparent governance and sound management for cricket in Kenya for the prosperity of all cricket stakeholders as opposed to the interests of a few individuals,” they emphasized.

On Wednesday, a group of individuals calling themselves the Cricket Kenya Supreme backed the league and called for the sacking of Bukusi.

However, the board said no such entity called the Supreme Council exists in their governance structure. Cricket Kenya CEO and Secretary to the Board Ronald Bukusi (right) with board Members Pauline Njeru and Tariq Iqbal in a press Conference on Governance in CK. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The board said its Council of Membership convenes annually and does not possess administrative, operational or financial authority.

“These powers rest solely with the Cricket Kenya Board, as clearly outlined in Article 8 of our Constitution,” they stated.

In a surprise turn of event, another statement was released alerting the public that the Chief Executive Officer Ronald Bukusi had been sent on compulsory leave and thus could not transact any business.

“The attention of Cricket Kenya has been drawn to reports and invitations relating to a press briefing allegedly convened by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ronald Bukusi. The public, media, and all stakeholders are hereby advised that Mr Bukusi was placed on compulsory leave with effect from September 10, 2025 for gross misconduct, insubordination, and abuse of office,” read the statement sent to newsrooms.

According to the statement, as such, he has no authority to transact, speak for, or represent Cricket Kenya in any capacity.

“Any statements, press briefings, or communications issued by him after this date should therefore be disregarded in their entirety. The affairs of Cricket Kenya are under the direct oversight of the Chairman, the Acting Treasurer, and the elected members of the Board, pending further decisions of the Council at the forthcoming Special General Meeting on September 21, 2025,” it read.

The statement further stated that preparations for the CKT20 League remain on course, with the full backing of the Board, Council, government, and stakeholders.