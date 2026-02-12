DPP wants former AG Kaguru's son, two lawyers and pastor behind bars over forged Will

James Boro Karugu, Kenya's second Attorney General. [File, Standard]

Karugu, a former Attorney General, died in 2022 at 85 and left behind a multi-billion estate

Six suspects have sought court protection from being charged but the DPP says they are culpable

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have asked the High Court to dismiss a petition seeking to halt the prosecution of six suspects accused of forging the will of the late James Boro Karugu, Kenya’s second Attorney General.

Prosecutors allege that two lawyers, a company secretary, a pastor, a son and another individual manipulated key documents — including a purported last will and a trust deed — in an attempt to disinherit Karugu’s children from his multi-billion-shilling estate.