×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Advocate: JSC insincere over handling of Isaac Rutto

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Macharia Njeru during the interview on Spice FM on February 10, 2026.

Former Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Vice Chairperson Macharia Njeru has accused the commission of failing to act on allegations that its current vice chair, Isaac Rutto, engaged in partisan politics.

Njeru was reacting to a letter by Judiciary Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya to the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek), which said the JSC could not act on the matter because it is before the courts and a petition seeking Rutto’s removal has been filed in the National Assembly.

Cofek Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro had written to Chief Justice Martha Koome, urging JSC to convene and consider  Rutto’s conduct after he was photographed wearing the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party colours.

Rutto attended a UDA meeting at State House recently convened by party leader President William Ruto, and later posted photos of the event on Facebook.

“We, therefore, respectfully urge the commission to consider whether this conduct falls below the constitutional threshold of a JSC member,” wrote Mutoro.

Speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, February 10, Njeru said Mokaya’s response suggested the commission’s hands were tied, a position he disputed. He argued that Rutto’s actions amounted to a breach of the Conflict of Interest Act and did not require action by other institutions before the JSC intervened.

“Why do you have to wait for action to be taken by somebody else when, amongst yourselves, you can take action?” the advocate posed.

He warned that allowing Rutto to participate in the ongoing recruitment of 20 High Court judges undermines the judiciary’s independence. “You are recruiting judges. You are an institution of the Judiciary that is supposed to be independent. What message are you sending to the judges and other judicial officers? That you can also do bidding for a party?” posed Njeru.

The advocate further said the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should also act, arguing that Rutto should be declared unfit to hold office. He stressed that his criticism was not personal but aimed at strengthening public institutions.

“The country is bigger than all of us, there is nobody who should behave like they are bigger than the country.”

He questioned why the JSC requires applicants to be politically neutral yet appears to tolerate conduct he said amounts to political alignment.

“You’ve got to make sure that you are neutral and not saying you must be seen also to be neutral,” he said adding that the inaction by JSC may embolden other members to follow suit.

He cautioned that such trends risk weakening institutions, leading to the appointment of unfit officials and pressuring those already in office to abandon their independence and align with the government.

Njeru also criticised the police over reported human rights violations, warning officers against acting on behalf of politicians.

He added that politicians prefer a police service that is not independent, so it can act on their behalf.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Isaac Rutto President William Ruto Martha Koome
.

Latest Stories

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
2 hrs ago
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
EACC targets Kaberia, Mwendwa over Sh330M in 2018 CHAN stadium scam
National
By Nancy Gitonga
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
By Mutethia Mutiga 2 hrs ago
Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
By Joanes Atela 2 hrs ago
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
Ruto splashes millions; Kenyans stare at death
By Ndungu Gachane and David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Ruto splashes millions; Kenyans stare at death
ODM faces tense NEC showdown amid push to expel senior leaders
By BBC 2 hrs ago
ODM faces tense NEC showdown amid push to expel senior leaders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved