Why Kevian boss wants Supreme Court's intervention in Malindi land dispute

Kevian Industries Chairman Kimani Rugendo at a past event. [File, Standard]

Soft drinks mogul Kimani Rugendo has sought the Court of Appeal’s green light to move to the Supreme Court to challenge an order requiring a long-running land tussle between him and a British national, Sheila Loveridge, to be heard afresh.

In his application seeking certification that the dispute raises a matter of public importance, the Kevian Industries proprietor argues that Justices Francis Tuiyott, Lydiah Achodeh and Aggrey Muchelule erred in finding that only the judge who heard the witnesses should determine the case.