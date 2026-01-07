×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Activists challenge KRA on burden of tax proof

By Kamau Muthoni | Jan. 7, 2026
Four activists led by Nakuru-based surgeon Magare Gikenyi, have filed a court case challenging how KRA pursues tax defaulters. [File, Standard]

Four activists led by Nakuru-based surgeon Magare Gikenyi have filed a court case challenging how the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) pursues tax defaulters.

In what they describe as a strategy built on falsehoods, Dr Magare, Philemon Abuga, Dishon Keroti, and Stanley Mageto argued in their High Court case that KRA should prove the amount a defaulter owes, rather than placing the burden on the taxpayer.

They took issue with Section 56 (1) of the Tax Procedures Act, 2015, which requires a taxpayer to prove a tax decision is incorrect.

In the case before High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye, the four argued that the law gives KRA a blank cheque to exaggerate figures owed.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Article 50 of the constitution requires that everyone is presumed to be innocent until proven otherwise. That it’s irrational and unconstitutional for the taxing body (KRA) to assume that the tax assessment made before objection is correct and that it’s the work of the tax-payer to show otherwise. Instead, the burden of proving that the assessment made is correct or not correct (ratio decidendi) ought to be at the door of the taxing body (KRA),” court papers read in part.

Magare argued that allowing KRA to demand any amount, including an incorrect figure, has opened doors for blackmail and bribery.

He said that anyone targeted by the government can be a victim as KRA will only need to dangle a figure to bait the person.

At the same time,  he said that sometimes when one is sent the astronomical figures, he or she will look for avenues to clear the same through kick backs. The surgeon also told the court that the law also presumes a defaulter is guilty even before he or she is heard. 

Justice Mwamuye directed that KRA, the Attorney General and Parliament be served with the court papers. The case will be heard on February 10, 2026. [Kamau Muthoni]

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tax Fraud Dr Magare Gikenyi Tax Evasion Tax Defaulters
.

Latest Stories

Kirinyaga County is lost in divisive Mount Kenya East-West politics
Kirinyaga County is lost in divisive Mount Kenya East-West politics
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
1 hr ago
Why general elections leave our country polarised and fragile
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
1 hr ago
2027 election technology must be beyond reproach
Editorial
By Editorial
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila dream betrayed: Leaders party as ODM faces implosion
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Raila dream betrayed: Leaders party as ODM faces implosion
Principals warned against charging illegal fees, asking parents for bribes
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Principals warned against charging illegal fees, asking parents for bribes
Firms in Kenya Pipeline IPO to pocket over Sh200m
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Firms in Kenya Pipeline IPO to pocket over Sh200m
President dumps hustlers vibe for Singapore dream in Sh5tr gamble
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
President dumps hustlers vibe for Singapore dream in Sh5tr gamble
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved