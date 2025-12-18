Inside court hurdles against Ruto's ambition to make Kenya first world

Dr Magare Gikenyi, a consultant General and Trauma Surgeon in Nakuru County at Nakuru City on November 15, 2022. [FILE,Standard.

President William Ruto may not have his Singapore plans go the easy way after a twin challenge to the decision to set up Sh5 trillion infrastructure and sovereign funds was filed in court on Wednesday.

On one hand, Nakuru-based surgeon Gikenyi Magare, United Kingdom–based human rights defender Eliud Karanja Matindi, Philemon Nyakundi and Dishon Keroti filed a case against the Attorney General, the Treasury Cabinet Secretary, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Controller of Budget, arguing that the two funds were illegal and unnecessary.