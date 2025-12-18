×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Inside court hurdles against Ruto's ambition to make Kenya first world

By Kamau Muthoni | Dec. 18, 2025
Dr Magare Gikenyi, a consultant General and Trauma Surgeon in Nakuru County at Nakuru City on November 15, 2022. [FILE,Standard.

President William Ruto may not have his Singapore plans go the easy way after a twin challenge to the decision to set up Sh5 trillion infrastructure and sovereign funds was filed in court on Wednesday.

On one hand, Nakuru-based surgeon Gikenyi Magare, United Kingdom–based human rights defender Eliud Karanja Matindi, Philemon Nyakundi and Dishon Keroti filed a case against the Attorney General, the Treasury Cabinet Secretary, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Controller of Budget, arguing that the two funds were illegal and unnecessary.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Singapore Dream Ruto Singapore Dream Kenya Vs Singapore
.

Latest Stories

Mohammed Ibrahim: Man of conscience at the Apex Court
Mohammed Ibrahim: Man of conscience at the Apex Court
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
8 mins ago
Like Uhuru, Ruto now knows presidency is not a bed of roses
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
8 mins ago
Stop lying to mothers; there's nothing like safe abortion
Opinion
By Eda JB Tatu
8 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How State House used Sh4.5 billion in three months
By Edwin Nyarangi and Ndungu Gachane 8 mins ago
How State House used Sh4.5 billion in three months
CBE transition: How students will be placed in senior school
By Lewis Nyaundi 8 mins ago
CBE transition: How students will be placed in senior school
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
By George Sayagie 8 mins ago
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months as State expenditure surges
By Edwin Nyarangi 8 mins ago
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months as State expenditure surges
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved