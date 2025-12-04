Three charged with fraudulent acquisition of forged land documents

Judge gavel. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Three people among them a high school teacher have appeared before an Eldoret court charged with fraudulent acquisition of a prime parcel of land belonging to businessman John Kiprop Bor .



Mark Kibet Kibii (teacher), Samson Chumba and Sophie Jepkemei Keitany denied the offence when they appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Kimani Mukabi.

According to court documents, the property, registered as Cheptiret, Cheplaskei Block 3 ( Serwet ), 287 measuring 0.1 acres, and located in Kesses sub-County, in Uasin Gishu County, was sold to the teacher using forged documents.

The first count against them stated that between November, 2018 and July, 2019 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before the court conspired together with intent to defraud John Kiprop Bor by making a land sale agreement of 0.1 acres with a permanent house valued at over Sh0.5 million.

The sale agreement which purported to grant the tutor ownership of the property allegedly bore the signature of an Eldoret based lawyer, Elkana Chepsaigut who passed away 10 years ago

The court further heard that the accused made a land sale agreement purporting to be genuine and valid acknowledgment agreement prepared by Elkana Chepsaigut, a lawyer who died in 2015.



Sophie Jepkosgei Keittany faced a separate count where she was charged that without color of right, held possession of the said land and house in a manner likely to cause breach of peace against the complainant who was lawfully entitled to the property.

A forensic examination that was conducted on the said document confirmed that it was forged and will form part of the evidence against the three suspects.

The Judge granted the suspects a bond of Sh500,000 each or cash bail of Sh200,000 as they wait for the to be mentioned on February 2,2026.